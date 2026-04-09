Sony unveils 2026 Bravia range

Photo courtesy Sony.

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New soundbars and speakers aim to enhance home audio with immersive surround sound and deeper bass.

Sony has unveiled a new Bravia Theatre home audio lineup, which includes the Theatre Bar 7 and 5 soundbars, along with the Theatre Sub 9, Sub 8, and Rear 9 speakers.

The products, set to launch in July 2026 in South Africa, are designed and engineered to create a wider, more immersive surround field for deeper cinematic impact.

Soundbars

The Bravia Theatre Bar 7 features nine speaker units, including dedicated up-firing and side speakers that expand the sound field. Sony’s 360 Spatial Sound Mapping technology enables cinema-style surround sound from a single soundbar, supported by room-calibrated audio for an optimised listening experience. Optional subwoofers and rear speakers can be added to enhance bass and expand the surround effect, with support for Imax Enhanced content when paired with compatible components.

Bravia Theatre Bar 7. Photo courtesy Sony.

The Bravia Theatre Bar 5 is a 3.1-channel system with a wireless subwoofer, designed to deliver clear dialogue and balanced audio performance. Sony’s S-Force PRO Front Surround, Vertical Surround Engine, and upmixer technology work together to create a three-dimensional surround sound experience for movies and TV.

Bravia Theatre Bar 5 with wireless subwoofer. Photo courtesy Sony.

Both models support Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, integrate with compatible Bravia TVs for features such as Voice Zoom 3, and can be controlled via the Bravia Connect app, which allows users to adjust volume, sound profiles, and settings from a smartphone.

Subwoofers and rear speakers

The new Bravia Theatre Sub 9, 8, and Rear 9 subwoofers and rear speakers are designed to add deeper bass and immersive surround sound. They aim to complement compatible Bravia Theatre models.

Sony provides the following information:

Bravia Theatre Sub 9/ Bravia Theatre Sub 8 shared features: Features large driver units, delivering powerful, super deep bass that lets you truly feel and experience the hidden depths of sound in your movies. For the first time in the Bravia Theatre series, dual subwoofer play is supported.

Bravia Theatre Sub 9: Carries two 200mm driver units. The vibration-cancelling dual opposing drivers reduce distortion, powerful premium bass that extends into ultra-low frequencies.

Bravia Theatre Sub 8: Features 200mm large driver unit and provides bass extension deep into low frequencies.

Bravia Theatre Rear 9: Equipped with 80mm large up-firing speaker that elevates rear-channel performance and enhances the immersive 360 Spatial Sound experience by creating multiple phantom speakers.

Bravia Theatre Sub 9, Bravia Theatre Sub 8, and Bravia Theatre Rear 9. Photo courtesy Sony.

Expanded Bravia TV range

Sony is expanding the Bravia TV range with the Bravia 3 II, a mid-tier model available in sizes up to 100 inches. The TV is equipped with Sony’s XR Processor and XR Triluminos Pro, supporting a wide colour gamut, improved contrast, and detailed image reproduction.

Sony has partnered with MediaTek to combine proprietary signal processing with MediaTek system-on-chip hardware, aiming to reduce content-dependent noise and enhance image detail. The Bravia 3 II supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and DTS:X, and includes features such as 4K at 120Hz and four HDMI 2.1 ports, positioning it for both cinematic viewing and gaming use.

Bravia 3 II. Photo courtesy Sony.

The Bravia 3 II includes a newly designed Inclusive Remote Control, developed with a focus on accessibility. The remote features optimised button layouts, distinct shapes, and improved spacing to support easier tactile navigation. The remote includes a Remote Finder function to help locate the device.