Sony reveals a new God of War

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Kratos’s wife headlines ‘God of War Laufey’ as she fights to protect her family in a realm beyond death.

God of War Laufey, a new main-line entry in the mythological action God of War game series, was revealed by Sony this week (2 June 2026). A gameplay trailer debuted during the company’s State of Play showcase, a digital broadcast of upcoming PlayStation games.

The title follows Laufey (Faye), wife of the series’ legendary protagonist, Kratos. The story takes place after her death, when she awakens in a strange land and discovers that her plans to protect Kratos and Atreus are under threat.

Faye must travel through the Everywhen, an afterlife of the gods where figures from different mythologies compete for power. The game centres on combat built around Faye’s speed, control, and precision as she faces enemies in a world shaped by dangerous magic.

Image courtesy PlayStation.

The game is designed around the core elements associated with God of War, including close-quarters combat, exploration, and a character-driven story. Gameplay aims to combine the movement and fluidity of the Greek-era games with the world-building and character focus of the Norse-era titles.

The Everywhen expands the series beyond the Nine Realms by bringing together figures from different mythologies. Among those Faye encounters are Sekhmet, the Egyptian goddess of war, and Begtse, the Mongolian god of war.

Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page in Daredevil: Born Again) reprises her role as Faye after God of War Ragnarök. The cast includes Jack Quaid (Hughie Campbell in The Boys) as Phranque, a curious cosmic cube, alongside Perlina Lau (Pip in Creamerie) as Rue, guardian of an enchanted sword.

Where to play God of War Laufey

God of War Laufey will be available on PlayStation 5. A release date has not yet been announced.