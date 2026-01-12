Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Travelling with Marmite, her black Labrador, has never been straightforward, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Discovering the Thule Cappy has been such a revelation, as Marmite the black Labrador is not exactly a fan of cars, often pacing or sighing in protest. The Thule Cappy is a harness designed specifically for dogs, engineered to keep them safe, secure, and surprisingly relaxed on car journeys.

The Thule Cappy is purchased according to the dog’s size. Marmite required a larger size, which fits him comfortably without restricting movement. The harness is adjustable, allowing for a snug fit that does not chafe or impede natural motion. It is apparent that this is a product designed with both safety and comfort in mind.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The technology behind the Cappy is straightforward but clever. Seatbelts thread directly through the harness, anchoring Marmite securely in place. This integration ensures that even if there is sudden braking, he remains protected and stable. The design prevents him from sliding or tumbling across the seat, which is especially important for a dog who tends to get anxious in cars.

One of the most impressive aspects of the Thule Cappy is how it calms Marmite. Despite his usual reluctance, the secure fit and stability of the harness give him confidence. On our first long drive with the Cappy, he settled down almost immediately, even though his eyes were their usual sad self. The snug yet comfortable fit appears to provide reassurance, reducing stress and preventing the fidgeting and whining that typically mark our journeys.

Photo courtesy Thule.

Adjustability is a key feature. The harness can be fine-tuned around Marmite’s chest and shoulders, allowing him to sit, lie down, or shift slightly without feeling confined. It also ensures that the seatbelt integration is positioned for maximum safety without causing discomfort. The harness is lightweight but durable, making it easy to put on and remove without struggling or needing extra hands.

Cleaning is simple. The materials are sturdy and easy to wipe down after a muddy walk or rainy day, which is crucial for everyday use. The harness is robust enough to endure regular travel and the occasional tug or jump from an excitable Labrador.

Photo courtesy Thule.

The Thule Cappy has genuinely transformed travel for both Marmite and I. Where previously, car trips were stressful and tense, he now remains calm and secure. Watching him settle into the harness, occasionally glancing out the window, is a relief. I feel confident knowing that he is safe, comfortable, and properly restrained, without feeling restricted.

For anyone with a dog who dislikes cars, or simply for those who value safety and comfort on the road, the Thule Cappy is a simple yet powerful solution.

Its design focuses on essential technology: secure restraint, adjustability, and comfort.

For Marmite, it has turned travel from a stressful chore into a manageable, even relaxing, experience. The difference is remarkable, and it is hard to imagine a journey without it.

*Pricing for the Thule Cappy is recommended at R2,699.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.