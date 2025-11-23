Thule expands car-mounted bicycle carrier range

Photo courtesy Motorpress.

The models focus on improved loading systems, higher weight capacity, and compatibility with a variety of bike frames.

Swedish vehicle accessories and luggage provider Thule has expanded its range of bicycle transport products. The latest models, designed for modern cycling and mobility trends, are compatible with e-bikes and vehicles.

The company says the products feature lightweight materials, modular construction, and foldable mechanisms for simpler and safer bicycle transport.

Thule rack designed Epos. Photo Supplied.

Thule Epos

The Thule Epos is a rack designed to make loading different types of bicycles more efficient. It uses a telescopic attachment system with patented arms, a pivoting cradle, and steel-reinforced straps mounted to the base of the rack.

The design allows bicycles to be secured at various points on the frame or rear wheel and removes the need to thread attachments through adjacent frames. Up to three bicycles can be loaded in any order, with 25mm spacing between them. The rack supports different frame types, including e-bikes, mountain bikes, and gravel bikes. It has a load capacity of 30kg per bike, and the extended wheel holders accommodate longer wheelbases of up to 1350mm.

Thule foldable Outpace. Photo supplied.

Thule Outpace

The Thule Outpace is designed as a lightweight, compact, platform-style towbar-mounted bicycle carrier that can transport up to three bicycles. It secures bicycles using independent articulating arms with an adjustable pivoting head and strap, allowing for loading and unloading in any order.

The carrier can be tilted vertically for storage or rearwards to provide access to a vehicle’s luggage compartment. It can also be folded for storage at home or in a vehicle boot when not in use.

Thule EasyFold 3. Photo supplied.

Thule EasyFold 3

The Thule EasyFold 3 platform aims to offer enhanced flexibility which accommodates a range of bicycle styles, including e-bikes.

It uses a securing arm with a nested strap and pivoting head, fitted with padding to hold frames ranging from 22mm to 90mm. Each arm can be locked individually once loaded. The arm connects to the platform through a click-in and click-out mechanism that allows single-handed loading and unloading.

The EasyFold 3 can be configured to carry two, three, or four bicycles with an additional adaptor. Optional accessories include a folding loading ramp, extended wheel straps, and a storage bag. The carrier folds for compact storage and transport when not in use.

Thule Roof-mounted bicycle carrier. Photo supplied.

Roof racks

Thule offers a range of roof-mounted bicycle carriers for cyclists who drive vehicles that cannot be fitted with a towbar or where the towbar is already used for towing purposes. The options include fork-, frame-, and wheel-mounted rooftop carriers. Each carrier can be mounted to Thule roof racks, which are compatible with most vehicles available in South Africa.

Thule RoundTrip bike case. Photo supplied.

Thule RoundTrip bike case

The Thule RoundTrip bike case is designed to protect bicycles during air transport. It includes padded interior panels and secure mounting points to keep bicycles stable. The case has a moulded HDPE base and rigid side panels reinforced with 5mm corrugated polypropylene for impact protection. An integrated work stand assists with reassembly after travel, and built-in wheels allow for easier movement through airports.

Thule also produces a wide range of luggage and backpacks for general travel. Among these is the Thule RoundTrip bike duffel, a 55-litre gear bag designed for cyclists. It features multiple compartments for organising cycling gear and accessories, with capacity for three to five days of road or mountain biking equipment. A large opening allows clear visibility and easy access to stored items.