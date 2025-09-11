Thule Cappy keeps dogs road-trip ready

Photo supplied.

The safety-certified harness combines security, comfort, and easy cleaning for safer travel with pets.

Thule has launched a safety-certified dog car harness called Thule Cappy, which works with a car’s seatbelt system to keep pets restrained during sudden stops or unexpected movements. Developed for trips ranging from camping and hiking to weekend getaways, it aims to improve safety for both dogs and passengers.

Tested under simulated crash conditions to minimise forward movement, the harness helps meet pet travel regulations in many regions.

It uses breathable padded mesh panels to keep dogs cool and comfortable during travel, and its step-in design avoids the need for overhead harnesses, which can be helpful for sensitive or nervous pets. A back leash attachment allows owners to use the harness during stops or short walks without changing equipment.

Made from 100% recycled bluesign-approved fabric with a smooth, wipe-clean PU coating, the harness is easy to clean after muddy conditions or heavy shedding, and built for repeated use on the road. It can be paired with the Thule Allax dog crate (sold separately), a crash-tested crate that offers dogs a secure resting space at campsites, hotels, or in the car.

Thule provides these reasons to travel with a dog:

Travel is better with a wagging tail: Dogs help lower anxiety and ease stress even while travelling. Research has proven that petting your dog can reduce cortisol and boost your mood – the perfect remedy for travel delays, exploring new places and long drives.

⁠You’ll move more (without noticing): Taking your pup along means more time outdoors and walking, exploring and moving – all excellent for your wellbeing. From early morning walks to beach runs, your dog keeps you active and makes it feel like fun, not like a chore.

⁠Boost your mental health: Time with your dog enhances emotional well-being. Bringing them along helps you feel happier, more connected and less lonely on your trip if you are travelling alone.

⁠Dogs help you socialise: Dogs are great conversation starters and break the ice wherever you. Expect friendly chats, compliments, and maybe even new holiday friends.

⁠Pet-friendly travel is booming: Research has indicated that over half of pet owners now take their dogs on holiday. With more hotels, restaurants and Airbnb’s welcoming pets, it’s now easier than ever to take your dog along – and they’ll love you for it.

Where to buy the Thule Cappy?

The Thule Cappy is available online via the Thule website and at Thule Partner Stores. It comes in three sizes: small (R2,499); medium (R2,799); and large (R2,999).