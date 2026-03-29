Car dealers grow use of AI tools

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At the global CLAIM AI summit in Lisbon, OLX unveiled intelligent new platforms aimed at improving marketplace efficiency.

New technologies unveiled at Group’s recent CLAIM AI conference in Lisbon, Portugal, showed how intelligent platforms are improving marketplace efficiency.

Among the key announcements was AutoIQ, an automotive intelligence platform designed to help car dealers manage inventory, optimise pricing, and respond to buyers’ enquiries more efficiently. The system acts as a digital analyst for dealerships, providing insights and automation tools that simplify day-to-day operations and improve responsiveness to potential buyers.

The CLAIM AI conference brought together marketplace leaders, technologists, and industry executives to explore how AI is reshaping vertical classifieds platforms.

Early deployments on OLX’s Otomoto dealer platform in Poland show listings published up to 36% faster, along with a 12% increase in dealer responsiveness. The technology reflects a broader shift toward AI-powered tools that help dealers spend less time on administrative tasks and more time engaging with customers.

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AutoIQ was unveiled alongside CompassGPT, a conversational AI assistant designed to transform property search by allowing buyers to describe their requirements in natural language and receive personalised recommendations. Together, the products illustrate OLX Group’s broader strategy of embedding artificial intelligence into its marketplaces to enhance the experience for both buyers and professional sellers.

Christian Gisy, CEO of OLX Group, said the company had spent several years building the foundations for AI-powered marketplaces.

“At OLX, we are not waiting for the future of AI – we are creating it,” he said. “Our AI-first infrastructure, built since 2018 and combined with our proprietary data loop, allows us to deliver industry-defining agentic AI solutions that generic models simply cannot match.

“CompassGPT and AutoIQ demonstrate how we’re turning vision into measurable value for real estate agents, dealers and buyers – and this is just the beginning of our journey to lead the vertical transaction marketplace of tomorrow.”

The company says it has invested more than $200-million in artificial intelligence capabilities over the past eight years, with more than 75 AI use cases already deployed across its global platforms.

AI momentum continues in automotive SA

The growing focus on AI-powered automotive platforms is also visible locally. AutoTrader South Africa recently introduced AutoTrader Intelligence, an advanced AI-powered platform designed to make car buying easier, faster, and more transparent for both buyers and dealers.

Launched at the AutoTrader Dealer Connect 2025 event in Sandton, AutoTrader Intelligence combines large language model AI with AutoTrader’s live market data and automotive expertise to enhance the entire car-buying journey. For buyers, features such as AutoTrader Intelligence – Vehicle Highlights analyse thousands of comparable vehicles to surface the key advantages of each listing automatically.

These insights highlight factors such as lower mileage, fewer previous owners, fuel economy, or stronger performance compared with similar vehicles. The platform also includes a Recommendation Engine that suggests relevant vehicles based on a user’s browsing behaviour, helping buyers discover suitable alternatives more quickly and make more informed decisions.

Dealers benefit from a range of tools designed to streamline listing management and improve marketplace performance. These include the Comments Generator, which produces professional listing descriptions in seconds using generative AI, Image Management, which automatically organises and optimises listing photos, and Dealer Insights, which provides real-time visibility into market demand, pricing trends, and supply levels.

George Mienie, CEO of AutoTrader South Africa, said AI was helping simplify complex decisions for both buyers and dealers.

“Technology will never take the human element out of buying a car. It merely makes it easier to build that connection,” he said. “With AutoTrader Intelligence, we’ve created AI that works quietly in the background, handling complex and time-consuming tasks so that dealers can focus on understanding their customers and buyers can make more confident decisions.”

As AI capabilities continue to evolve across global marketplaces, innovations such as AutoIQ and AutoTrader Intelligence highlight how intelligent tools and data are reshaping the automotive classifieds industry.