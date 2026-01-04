Image by Google Gemini, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Workplaces shifted across homes, offices and travel in 2025, and these tools held everything together, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

Business technology in 2025 revolved around tools that kept working environments stable and organised. The most effective devices carried the everyday load, supported hybrid routines, and moved easily between home and office. In short, they handled the kind of demands that form the backbone of most workdays. The devices selected here met those needs with features aimed at reliability. Along with that, the main criteria for our selection: we had to have made extensive use of them in the working environment.

As a result, these products earned their titles through practical strengths that addressed real business requirements.

Best business communication device

Winner: Bang & Olufsen Cisco 950 earbuds

The Bang & Olufsen Cisco 950 earbuds were developed for professional communication, with a focus on clear voice pickup and reliable platform integration. They handled speech with precision, keeping conversation natural and easy to follow even in long meetings. Cisco’s collaboration software recognised them instantly, allowing quick transitions between devices and reducing delays at the start of calls.

Photo courtesy Bang & Olufsen.

Their compact size suit professionals who travel often or move frequently between rooms and spaces. The fit held securely through extended discussions, and the charging case made them simple to carry. The 950s delivered meeting-grade clarity in a small, portable form.

Best connectivity device

Winner: Acer Predator Connect W6x

The Acer Predator Connect W6x is a Wi-Fi router that supports the heavy network demands of hybrid work. Its Wi-Fi 6 specification provided the bandwidth needed for video calls, cloud drives and multiple users sharing a connection. The router held stable speeds across both its 5 GHz and 2.4 GHz bands, allowing a full set of laptops, displays, printers and IoT devices to remain active.

Photo courtesy Acer.

After initial setup, the W6x managed peak traffic well, keeping streaming, collaboration platforms and remote sessions responsive. For households and offices where network strain is constant, it forms a reliable backbone. Clear throughput and consistent behaviour under load give it a central place in workspaces that depend on uninterrupted connectivity.

Best monitor

Winner: Acer M27V17Q monitor

The Acer M27V17Q provided the workspace many professionals needed in 2025. Its 27-inch WQHD panel offers enough room for multiple windows, from spreadsheets to research notes to editing tools. Text remains crisp, which supports long hours of reading and writing. The 100 Hz refresh rate adds fluidity when moving across pages or apps.

Photo courtesy Acer.

USB-C docking reduces cable clutter and enabled a one-plug transition between laptop and full desk setup. This suits hybrid workers who carry their office between locations. Adjustable height and tilt helps the screen settle into comfortable positions for extended periods. The M27V17Q delivers the visual clarity and physical practicality required for varied workstyles.

Best travel gear

Winner: Thule Accent Convertible Backpack 17L

The Thule Accent Convertible Backpack 17L addresses the needs of professionals who move between airports, meeting rooms and public transport. Its internal structure kept devices and accessories organised rather than floating loose in a single compartment. A hard-shell pocket at the top protects fragile items, such as glasses or earbuds, and the padded sections holds laptops securely.

Photo courtesy Thule.



The bag shifted easily between backpack and briefcase formats, fitting into formal and informal settings alike. The fabric and zippers held up to frequent travel, and the overall profile stayed slim even once filled. It became a dependable travel partner in 2025.

Best printer

Winner: Epson EcoTank L3550

The Epson EcoTank L3550 delivers a practical answer for the frequent printing demanded by home offices and small businesses. Refillable tanks replace cartridges, offering high-yield printing with fewer interruptions. This makes the device useful for people handling contracts, statements, or reports throughout the week.

Photo courtesy Epson.

Its compact body fitted easily into tight spaces, and the ink levels remained visible at a glance. The machine produced clear text output and handled moderate photo printing well enough for everyday business needs. In offices where reliability matters more than advanced publishing features, the L3550 can form a consistent part of the workflow.

Best business notebook

Winner: Lenovo ThinkPad X9

The Lenovo ThinkPad X9 supports a wide range of tasks through robust construction and attentive design. The keyboard offers steady tactile feedback during long typing sessions, and the display presents documents and analysis tools with clarity. The laptop handles business applications solidly, from remote desktops to presentation software to data-heavy spreadsheets.

Photo courtesy Lenovo.

Its port selection serves professionals who still rely on wired accessories or external displays. Security features address typical enterprise requirements, and battery performance accommodates full days of movement without frequent recharging. For individuals who carry their main machine across offices, hotels, cafés and meeting rooms, the ThinkPad X9 remains a dependable centrepiece.

Closing reflection

The business tools of 2025 focused on sustained performance as opposed to reinvention. They shaped the working day through dependable communication, reliable networks, organised movement and comfortable workstations. Each device played a role grounded in real-world needs: clearer meetings, stronger connections, smarter travel, steady document handling and resilient computing. They reflect the environments in which modern professionals now operate: broad, mobile and constantly shifting.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx, editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za, and author of The Hitchhiker’s Guide to AI – The African Edge.