Quad Lock climbs SA mounts

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

SA Sport and Cargo will now distribute a range of phone mounts designed for drivers, cyclists, and outdoor enthusiasts.

Quad Lock phone mounting systems are now locally available through importer and distributor SA Sport and Cargo, the same company that has been bringing Thule products into SA since 2004.

Quad Lock offers cases, mounts, and related accessories designed to provide secure access to mobile devices while in use. The range includes selected mounts, cases, and accessories for cars, motorcycles, bicycles, and off-road use.

Image courtesy Quad Lock.

Quad Lock products are sold in more than 100 countries, with the brand now joining SA Sport and Cargo’s active lifestyle portfolio. The agreement expands the brand’s local distribution and retail presence.

“As a brand, Quad Lock is a global market leader in performance phone mount solutions and enables outdoor adventurers to access their phones while being active,” says Stuart Downey, SA Sport and Cargo director. “We feel that Quad Lock aligns nicely with the Thule brand and will be a great offering for the South African consumer.

Quad Lock products use a dual-stage locking mechanism designed to secure phones during activities and travel. Products are available for selected iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and Google Pixel devices.