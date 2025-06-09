J5 set to broaden Jaecoo reach in SA

Photo courtesy QuickPic.

The new vehicle will launch in the third quarter of 2025, offering a compact, premium crossover option in the SUV line-up.

The new Jaecoo J5, a compact crossover positioned below the J7 in the brand’s line-up, is set to arrive in South Africa in the next quarter, after it debuted at the 2025 Shanghai International Auto Show.

The vehicle is intended to broaden Jaecoo’s market reach by offering a smaller, more affordable option for South African buyers interested in a premium SUV.

The J5 is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine delivering 115 kW and 230 Nm of torque, paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT) that drives the front wheels. Drivers can choose between multiple drive modes, including Normal, Eco, and Sport. The model range is expected to expand to include plug-in hybrid and battery-electric variants in the future.

Interior features include wireless charging, voice command functionality, and an optional panoramic sunroof. Additional options include leather upholstery, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, and ventilated seats. Jaecoo highlights the J5’s interior focus on personalisation and entertainment, with an integrated karaoke system available to enhance the in-car audio experience.

One of the headline features is the class-leading Moonlight Roof, a panoramic glass section measuring 1.45 m², designed to offer expansive views for passengers. This, alongside aesthetic cues like a prominent Jaecoo grille and subtly rugged exterior elements, is intended to give the J5 a distinctive presence.

Safety systems include collision avoidance technology, adaptive cruise control, and blind-spot detection. According to the manufacturer, safety remains a priority across the brand, referencing the J7 SHS plug-in hybrid’s recent five-star Euro NCAP rating.

The J5 measures 4.38 metres in length, combining urban practicality with features suited to light off-road use, such as underbody protection and towing capability.

The Jaecoo J5 is scheduled to launch in South Africa in the third quarter of 2025, with local specifications and pricing to be confirmed closer to the release date.