The future begins at 5 – and SA is not ready

We often speak of South Africa’s youngest citizens as tomorrow’s leaders – the future innovators, decision-makers and drivers of change. But are we truly investing in that future?

According to the thrivebyfive index, which measures whether South African children are being appropriately set up for future success, less than 30% of children aged 0–5 in South Africa have access to any form of Early Childhood Development (ECD) programme. What’s more, only 4% are enrolled in what’s considered adequate quality learning interventions.

These are critical years, forming the foundation for lifelong learning, development and future economic productivity, yet far too many children are being left behind before they even begin.

The bigger picture impact

From South Africa’s literacy crisis, where more than 80% of Grade 4 learners cannot read for meaning, to the heavy burden placed on our economy by poverty, inequality and demand for social services, the long-term consequences of failing our children early are well documented.

What does quality ECD look like?

A good early childhood education programme involves stimulating, play-based learning that encourages cognitive, physical, emotional and social development. This means having access to trained teachers, safe environments, inclusive materials and sufficient nutrition.

Moreover, these interventions should begin as early as birth, continuing through to early primary school years, but in many parts of South Africa, children aren’t receiving any of these essentials. This lack of quality access means that many children arrive to Grade R already behind, making it near impossible to catch up as they progress through the system. The consequences of this are far-reaching: poor academic performance, higher school dropout rates, higher unemployment and ultimately, limited participation in the country’s economy.

To deliver ECD effectively, it’s necessary to rethink how younger children are engaged, ensuring it’s done in ways that actually reflect how they learn best through curiosity, movement and multi-sensory stimulation. One often underestimated tool in this space, says Timothy Thomas, Country Manager at Epson South Africa, is print.

“As a technology company that understands the vital role of education in shaping the future, we have long known and understood the immense value in tactile, visual and engaging nature of printed learning materials,” says Thomas. “Print remains an essential bridge in foundational learning, particularly in early education contexts where children are building their first connections to language, numbers and their environment.”

In line with this commitment to education, Epson partnered with Care for Education to make a tangible impact. Through this partnership, Epson donated multiple education bundles to schools around South Africa, that included a projector and visualiser, to support visual learning in early childhood classrooms. These tools help bring stories and lessons to life, making learning more interactive, engaging and accessible for both teachers and young learners.

Research has shown that physical, printed materials, from storybooks to activity sheets play a powerful role in developing literacy, attention span and comprehension skills in young learners. Unlike screens, print doesn’t distract; it invites focus and allows for repetition, engagement and shared learning between child and caregiver or teacher.

Supporting learners from early education to university

Beyond ECD, Epson is committed to supporting learners throughout their educational journey, from the first classroom to the final exam hall. A cornerstone of this support is the Epson EcoTank printer range designed for high-volume, low-cost and sustainable printing. With refillable ink tanks that eliminate the need for cartridges, EcoTank printers offer a cost-effective solution ideal for schools, universities and even home learners.

Whether it’s printing colourful worksheets for a Grade 1 classroom or research papers for a final-year university student, the EcoTank range provides reliable, high-quality output with significantly reduced environmental impact. For institutions with limited budgets and high printing demands, these printers ensure that learning can continue uninterrupted, without worrying about running out of ink or escalating costs.

Epson’s education solutions also scale with the learner: from visualisers and projectors that support collaborative learning in classrooms to energy-efficient printers that support administrative efficiency and reduce operational costs in tertiary institutions.

Preparing young minds for the future world of work doesn’t start in university or even high school, but in the first few years of life. In a world that increasingly demands adaptability, critical thinking, communication and collaboration from human beings, the building blocks of these capabilities are