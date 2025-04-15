Amazon opens Think Big Space in CT

Image by Google Gemini Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

In partnership with local NPOs, the new Amazon initiative aims to train 100 educators and equip 10,000 learners with digital skills across six provinces.

Amazon has launched its first Think Big Space on the African continent at its Cape Town headquarters, expanding its global network of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

Through a partnership with Tangible Africa, a non-profit organisation, the initiative’s goal is to train 100 educators to reach 10,000 learners (grades 8-12) across six South African provinces (Eastern Cape, Gauteng, KwaZulu Natal, Limpopo, Northern Cape, and Western Cape), focusing on foundational coding and digital skills development.

In SA, learners from rural and township schools continue to face significant barriers to quality STEM education. UNESCO reports that Sub-Saharan Africa needs an additional 6.3-million teachers to achieve universal primary education by 2030, with science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education facing particular challenges in underserved communities.

Amazon says the SA Think Big Space addresses these challenges through an innovative and distinct low-tech approach which was built to align with the Department of Basic Education’s Curriculum Assessment Policy Statement robotics and coding curriculum, launched this year (2025).

The Think Big Space offers educators comprehensive training programs, teaching resources, and ongoing support through Tangible’s WhatsApp portal, enabling teachers to become force multipliers in their communities. Amazon says this approach specifically targets SA’s distinct resource needs and empowers the existing networks through partnerships with established NPOs.

“This Think Big Space underscores Amazon’s deep commitment to improving sustainable educational impact in South Africa,” says Zelda van der Linde, HR director of Amazon Web Services, EMEA and SA. “By focusing on educator development, we are creating lasting change that reaches far beyond the Think Big Space’s walls.”

Educators receive four hours of intensive training in block coding fundamentals followed by 20 hours of online self-directed training. The newly skilled educators will receive ongoing support from Tangible Africa throughout the academic year.

The first Amazon Think Big Space in Africa will host field trips, boot camps, and flexible before-and-after-school programs. The space serves as a hub for Amazon’s employee resource groups and community outreach initiatives.

“I am super excited to be a part of your Teacher Support Program”, says Alley McPherson, founder of Early Childhood Development’s United for Greatness. “The lessons are so simple to understand and follow. In addition, the chatbot application is amazing! It navigated me through everything I wanted to know with ease.”

The program is fully funded through Amazon’s commitment to education in SA, with no cost to participating educators or schools.