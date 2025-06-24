Smarter technology arriving for students and educators

Educators are on the frontlines of the AI revolution, writes YUGEN NAIDOO, general manager of Lenovo Southern Africa.

Lenovo is striving to provide the necessary tools to empower teachers and learners worldwide even as many face inadequate access to the digital infrastructure and tools that drive better education and participation in the new job opportunities of the future. From collaborating with local technology universities such as Durban University of Technology (DUT) and UNESCO to numerous local NGOs around the world, Lenovo is helping support the future of education as it rapidly evolves with technology.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionising education by offering powerful tools that personalise learning experiences for students and improve efficiency for teachers. From virtual AI assistants and tutors to real time feedback and automated grading, AI has the potential to transform learning around the world. However, the persistent digital divide threatens to limit access to these benefits, particularly for students in underserved communities and schools lacking adequate technological infrastructure.

The diverging trends of new and more powerful AI-enabled tools in education and the failure to provide equitable access for students threatens the livelihoods of millions. In addition, the economic development of communities is undermined, as well as the opportunities for future innovation by the uncounted scientists and entrepreneurs who are never cultivated because they never received an empowering education.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution has already spawned a significant skills gap in the global workforce. In advanced economies, about 60% of jobs may be impacted by AI, and even up to half of those jobs may benefit from AI integration by enhancing productivity. The world and its workers are changing quickly. The World Economic Forum estimates that 60% of the global workforce will require additional training by 2027 with a significant focus on AI and technology-related skills.

The growing use of emerging technologies like AI, machine learning, IoT, cybersecurity, and data analytics across industries requires a shift in K-12 and higher education. Students need skilling, and faculty and staff need upskilling to ensure a future ready workforce that can support and grow the global economy.

Mind the gap

The digital divide in education remains a significant global challenge, affecting access to quality learning opportunities worldwide. As of recent estimates, approximately 2.6-billion people remain offline, hindering their ability to participate in digital learning environments. This lack of connectivity disproportionately impacts children in low-income households, exacerbating educational inequalities.

Bridging the digital divide is one of the single most important steps to boost economic growth worldwide. Research shows that a 10% increase in mobile broadband penetration could boost GDP in low-income countries by 2%.

Empowering students and teachers

As new AI-enabled tools in education advance, the disparity between the digitally enabled and the digitally disadvantage is likely to widen. AI is playing a transformative role in education by enhancing learning experiences for students and improving efficiency for teachers: one of the most overburdened, under-resourced, and critical professions in the world.

AI can help drive personalised learning so students can advance more quickly by leveraging educational resources tailored to their individual needs. Platforms like Khan Academy analyse students’ learning patterns and provide customised content, pacing, and feedback, while adaptive learning systems identify gaps in understanding and tailor lessons to individual needs. Gemini’s integration with Google Classroom and Microsoft Copilot and Microsoft Education Learning Accelerators have made it easier for teachers to personalise learning materials and experiences for students.

Intelligent digital tutors can help students achieve better learning. Tools such as Khanmigo use AI to provide instant feedback and personalised guidance. Virtual tutors can explain complex concepts in real-time, mimicking a one-on-one teaching experience. And platforms utilise AI to generate practice questions, quizzes, and study guides to help facilitate exam preparation for students.

Teachers can be a big beneficiary of AI-teaching tools. This is good news as the world needs 44-million more primary and secondary teachers by 2030. AI tools can efficiently grade multiple-choice tests, coding assignments, and even written essays, saving teachers valuable time. And AI chatbots can answer routine student inquiries, manage scheduling, and assist with course registration. All these benefits can give teachers more opportunity to focus on what they value most – directly interacting with students.

New digital solutions can also help teachers perform better in the classroom. AI tools can offer personalised coaching resources and recommend strategies to improve teaching methods based on classroom dynamics. And AI-powered platforms can analyse student behavior, participation trends, and learning progress to help teachers identify students who may need additional support, so no child gets left behind.

But none of these new educational tools and their benefits can be released without consistent access to the Internet and devices. Lenovo is stepping up and helping where it can.

Smarter technology for educators and students

As the largest global provider of computing devices to the education sector, Lenovo has broadly invested in helping provide STEM learning for students worldwide. Now, as digital tools evolve even more rapidly, education institutions preparing the future workforce need a high-quality, consultative partner like Lenovo. The company not only provides a full stack of best-in-class technology to power this critical transformation but also helps mitigate the digital divide and supports educators and students in developing future-ready skills.

For example, Lenovo has partnered with the Durban University of Technology (DUT) to launch RoboGirl. The RoboGirl initiative is a transformative programme designed to empower young women in South Africa by equipping them with skills in AI, coding, robotics, and the Internet of Things (IoT). Launched three years ago, RoboGirl has become a flagship project in promoting STEM education among girls from historically disadvantaged communities.

Lenovo South Africa has also launched a groundbreaking initiative aimed at empowering local teachers with the knowledge and tools to integrate AI into their classrooms. This collaboration is part of Lenovo’s global Smarter Technology for All vision, which seeks to make advanced technology accessible and impactful across diverse communities. At the heart of Lenovo’s mission is the belief that AI must be accessible to everyone, including those in underserved and rural communities. By educating the educators Lenovo is empowering teachers to further develop their own talents but also uplift their students’ skills in AI.

As part of Lenovo’s Smarter AI for All focus, the company understands that educators and students must learn and adapt to the immense transformation that this powerful technology will bring to society. Users need to be nurtured as critical thinkers about AI in order to harness its advantage.

Primary and secondary educators are on the frontlines of the AI revolution every day in their classroom. As a result, they need upskilling opportunities to learn how to integrate AI into their lessons and use it to improve their workflow and productivity. Lenovo is proud to have partners like TA International and Advanced Learning Partnerships (ALP) to bring high quality professional development to teachers around the globe.

Lenovo is also the only global partner in the Intel Skills for Innovation initiative. This robust programme provides K-12 educators with professional development on emerging tech integration in the classroom and a vast library of lesson plans that integrate emerging tech. Over 20 of these lesson plans teach about and employ AI, including lessons on how AI PCs work. Together, Intel and Lenovo want to ensure that students and teachers have the devices, curricular resources, and professional development needed to ensure students are future ready.

Lenovo will continue to use its technology, expertise, and global reach to help level the playing field in education, provide more learning opportunities to more children, and build a world with more empowered teachers and students.