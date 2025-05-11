Projectors drive home cinema

Photo courtesy Epson.

A new Epson study reveals a growing preference for large-screen projectors over traditional TVs for home cinema experiences.

A new study commissioned by Epson has uncovered increasing demand for home cinema experiences, with advancements in technology and a shift in lifestyle preferences driving consumers towards choosing large-screen projectors over traditional television sets for such experiences.

The survey results show that projectors have become the preferred choice for home theatres, gaming, and large-screen viewing, reflecting consumers’ desire for more immersive and flexible entertainment experiences.

The research was conducted across five markets including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Türkiye, and South Africa – to identify current trends in home cinema experiences. The findings show that 50.8% of respondents across the five markets favour large-screen projectors over traditional TV sets, with the highest number of respondents preferring projectors seen in the UAE and Morocco. Notably, only 11.6% of those surveyed reported not using or having tried a projector.

Across the five surveyed markets, visual quality emerged as the most crucial element of an ideal movie-watching experience, with 35.4% of respondents citing it as top priority, followed by sound quality at 28.6%. Overall ambience and comfort ranked third and fourth, indicating that consumers prioritise technological advantages above other factors. Notably, 71% of respondents in Saudi Arabia said overall ambience was the most important factor.

In South Africa, traditional television is still leading, with 57.26% of respondents saying it’s their go-to for movie watching. However, 32.26% have made the switch to large-screen projectors, embracing a more immersive viewing experience. When it comes to how long South Africans can stay glued to the screen, nearly half (48%) say they can watch a movie for 1.5 to 2 hours before starting to feel sleepy, while 33% tap out around the 1 to 1.5-hour mark.

Almost half (49%) cite picture quality as the most important factor. Sound quality follows at 38%, while 40% consider large-screen projectors essential for a cinema-like experience at home.

Epson is responding to the increasing demand for enhanced home cinema experiences by focusing on advanced image clarity. The company’s 4K PRO-UHD projectors, incorporating 3LCD technology, are designed to deliver vivid, lifelike visuals through advanced pixel-shifting and high lumen levels, providing picture quality comparable to commercial cinemas.

The 3LCD technology maintains sharp 4K resolution without compromising brightness on displays up to 300 inches. Epson’s built-in audio solutions and compatibility with external speakers further enhance the audio experience.

“At Epson, we are passionate about helping people create immersive cinema experiences at home,” says Timothy Wilson, visual instruments business unit lead for Epson South Africa.

“Whether for movie nights, gaming experiences, or sports viewing, our projectors provide versatility and top-tier performance, delivering the ultimate viewing experience, and we lead the way in visual and sound excellence. We have been the world’s number one projector manufacturer since 2001 and have set the standard for innovative projectors, delivering groundbreaking technologies that transform how we experience visual entertainment.

“We are pleased to see the popularity of large-screen projectors across our markets, as revealed by our survey results, which demonstrate how advancements in technology are driving demand. As technology continues to evolve, becoming even more impressive and accessible, we anticipate demand for ever bigger and better home entertainment experiences.”

Epson conducted the survey in partnership with Pollfish, sampling 100 respondents per market. The company identifies opportunities to expand its market share as consumers increasingly recognise the benefits of advanced viewing experiences, including larger screen sizes, portability, customisation, and a cinematic atmosphere at home.