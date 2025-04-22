Epson opens first African hub

Photo: JASON BANNIER.

The new Innovation Centre showcases products while serving as a base for local research and development, writes JASON BANNIER.

Epson has opened an Innovation Centre in Johannesburg – the multinational technology company’s first in Africa. The local initiative forms part of a broader global commitment and is included in an annual investment of more than $305-million to drive sustainable innovation through ongoing research and development.

“It’s not just about products – we have this demonstration facility also to listen, not just talk,” said Neil Colquhoun, president of Epson META-CWA, during a media roundtable at the centre’s recent opening.

“As we evolve in the next two or three years, we’re going to get some incredibly good feedback from the market about where the products that we’re producing really hit the mark. And perhaps if we had products that were slightly different and maybe slightly more bespoke for the African market, then we can increase the revenues further.”

Epson said the opening aligns with its expansion strategy to underscore the company’s commitment to strengthening its presence in Africa and supporting the region’s digital transformation.

“We are introducing a set of solutions that are addressing the needs of the Southern African market, and even the broader African market,” said Colquhoun. “With low cost, clean and reliable technology, it meets the challenges of resources, and getting to locations to do preventative repair and maintenance.

“The solutions that we’re providing from a global basis in this market are relevant because of the challenges SA faces in terms of resources – like electricity, infrastructure, and a need for education.”

Neil Colquhoun, president of Epson META-CWA; Timothy Thomas, country manager of Epson SA; and Suat Ozsoy, VP of commercial operations for Epson META-CWA. Photo supplied.

Colquhoun said Epson has product management based in the office to better respond to local market needs. He said that when products are designed for a global market, they often involve compromises between the requirements of mature markets and those of emerging ones.

As an example, some products might be over-specified for simpler solutions needed in markets like those in the region. To address this, the Epson team is looking at reducing complexity – possibly removing some inputs or simplifying production – to better align with local demands.

Colquhoun said this is part of building an ecosystem that goes beyond just supplying products, involving listening to the market, potentially remanufacturing or redesigning products, and then supplying them in a continuous, virtuous cycle aimed at improving offerings for the region. This broader approach also includes investing in local talent.

Growing local partnerships

Timothy Thomas, country manager of Epson SA, said: “The graduate programme was an important step in our journey. I’ve been absolutely amazed by the quality of the people who have come through, particularly their hunger and appetite to learn. It really opened our eyes. This is just the first step, and now we’re looking at how we evolve the programme from here.

“We’ve partnered with the Usain Bolt Foundation and invested in local schools. SA has significant education needs, and while we could always be doing more as an OEM, we want to make a positive impact in the country we operate in. It’s not just about sales – it’s about giving back.

“Through the foundation, we’ve made donations – whether it’s print or projection – into underprivileged schools. One example, outside of the foundation programme, was a non-government, fee-paying school in Cape Town. We installed printers and projectors in the classrooms and went back a year later to see how things were going.

“The appreciation from the children – many of whom had never seen a 100-inch image on a screen – was incredible. Their eyes literally popped open. It was the most heartwarming experience.

“The teachers were just as grateful,” said Thomas. “At the time, they had one large printer at the end of the school, and teachers had to queue their jobs for two days. We placed small printers on their desks, and they told us that when kids needed extra material to take home, they could print it immediately. The low cost of printing enabled them to proactively support learners with additional resources. Education is a space that’s close to all of us.”

Photo: JASON BANNIER.

The launch of the centre coincided with the relocation of Epson’s Johannesburg office to the same location.

“The launch of our Innovation Centre in Johannesburg is part of our goal to expand our presence in South Africa and the broader African market,” said Thomas. “This centre not only showcases our latest innovations but also provides a collaborative space for our partners and local businesses to engage with our products and explore how they can enhance sustainability and productivity. Our growing team in Johannesburg allows us to better serve the market and deliver tailored solutions that address the unique needs of our customers.”

Colquhoun said: “Johannesburg has become a central technology hub in Southern Africa, with a thriving innovation ecosystem and growing influence in digital transformation. The city provides an ideal environment for Epson to collaborate with partners, develop cutting-edge solutions, and meet the diverse needs of the region. Our new office and Innovation Centre in Johannesburg reaffirm our commitment to being at the forefront of the technology growth shaping the future of SA and Africa as a whole.”

* Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and writer for Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky at @jas2bann.

