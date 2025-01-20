In 2025, people want engagement

Photo courtesy Epson

For technology to reach its full potential, inclusivity is key, writes NEIL COLQUHOUN, president of Epson META-CW Asia in his forecast for the year.

The technology industry is in a continuous state of change driven by evolving consumer expectations and pressing global needs. As we kickstart 2025, Epson envisions a world where technology advances rapidly while prioritising eco-friendly design, thoughtful use of AI and automation, and innovations in visual and printing solutions.

Our mission is to enrich lives and contribute to a sustainable future through innovative solutions that balance environmental protection with technological progress. For years, we have dedicated ourselves to understanding and meeting the needs of customers, designing products that align with these values. Here are three key trends we anticipate shaping the technology landscape in 2025.

The shift towards sustainable products

Sustainability has become more than a trend – it is a necessity. As the environmental challenges intensify, consumers and governments alike are advocating for more sustainable solutions. We recognise that the responsibility to address these issues rests with companies like ours, and we are committed to leading with innovations that respect our planet. In 2025, we expect a significant portion of technology offerings will prioritise sustainability, focusing on energy efficiency, resource conservation, waste reduction and recycling.

An excellent example of our commitment to sustainability is our EcoTank printer line, designed with refillable ink tanks rather than traditional cartridges. This innovation allows users to refill the tanks with ink bottles, significantly reducing waste cutting costs by up to 90%. The EcoTank solution has prevented millions of pounds of plastic from entering landfills each year, offering an environmentally sustainable and cost-effective choice for our customers.

Integration of AI and automation

AI and automation are transforming industries, and by 2025, we’ll see even deeper integration of these technologies across various sectors, from manufacturing to consumer goods. Beyond simply streamlining tasks, AI and automation can reshape industries by enhancing customer experiences, increasing efficiency, and raising service standards.

With these changes comes the need for new skillsets. Ad industries adopt AI-driven solutions, and upskilling the workforce will be essential to ensure employees are prepared to work alongside these technologies effectively.

Evolution of printing and visual technologies

Personalisation and quality have become pillars of consumer expectations, especially in printing and visual displays. People increasingly seek tailored solutions, driving growth in personalised printing and custom visual technology. Whether it’s a unique home theatre set-up or a business requiring more engaging visuals, demand for high-quality, personalised technology is growing.

At Epson, we believe the printing industry will witness remarkable advancements by 2025, from higher-quality prints and a wider range of printable materials to more accessible 3D printing. Visual technologies will also improve significantly, with more efficient projectors delivering brighter, more colour-accurate images, even extending to 3D applications in VR environments. These developments will empower consumers to explore high-end printing and visual technology for personal projects and enable businesses to meet customer demand for faster, higher-quality, and customisable services.

A look ahead

The technology industry is at a turning point where sustainability, intelligent automation, and visual innovation intersect. In 2025, we envision a marketplace that is both dynamic and responsive to shifting consumer needs and environmental challenges.

For technology to reach its full potential, stakeholders across the sector must engage with these trends, prioritising inclusivity, and responsibility. At Epson, we believe that a forward-looking approach – grounded in our commitment to craft, care, creativity, and sustainability – is essential for building a future where technology benefits everyone.