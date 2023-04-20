Star Wars fans are cheering on as their favorite protagonist, Din Djarin, played by Pedro Pascal, gets the spotlight back in The Mandalorian season 3 finale, which began streaming on Disney+ this week. The episode, titled The Return, picks up where the previous episode left off, with the Mandalorians in peril following Moff Gideon’s ambush, and their divided Mandalorian forces working together to defeat their foe and save their people.

Din Djarin is in fine form in this episode, showcasing his impressive combat skills by breaking out of captivity and defeating the Darktroopers with some deft moves that would make any Jedi proud. But it’s not just Din who shines. Bo-Katan, played by Katee Sackhoff, shows off her leadership skills by rallying her forces to regroup and take down Moff Gideon. Meanwhile, Axe Woves, played by Simon Kassianides, proves himself a hero by taking command of a capital ship and showing just how vulnerable these large vessels are without smaller craft to protect them.

The episode is a true spectacle, featuring an epic-scale conflict between the forces of two broken empires facing off against each other with everything on the line. It also establishes Din Djarin and Bo-Katan as equals, as they team up to battle against Moff Gideon. And of course, no Mandalorian episode would be complete without some key assistance from Grogu, also known as Baby Yoda, who uses the Force to push away combatants and their weapons.

The emotional highlight of the episode comes when Grogu protects Din Djarin and Bo-Katan from a devastating capital ship crash. It’s a reminder of the beauty and power of the Force, and shows just how far Grogu has come since his early days as a protector of Din.

Overall, the season 3 finale of The Mandalorian closes a long chapter in Mandalorian lore and sets the stage for new adventures to come.