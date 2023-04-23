Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

From today on Showmax, binge episodes 1-3 of Season 4 of ‘Barry’, with new episodes on Mondays, express from the USA.

In the fourth and final season of HBO’s dark comedy Barry, Cousineau is hailed as a hero as Barry’s arrest has shocking consequences. Bill Hader is a twisted genius, not just as an actor but increasingly as a director.

He has already won two Emmys and two Critics Choice Awards as conflicted hitman-turned-actor Barry Berkman, the title character. As his acting coach Gene Cousineau, Henry Winkler has also picked up an Emmy and two Critics Choice Awards. Anthony Carrigan, Sarah Goldberg and Stephen Root also return in their Emmy-nominated roles as Noho Hank, Sally and Fuches.

Hader directs all episodes this season, with his co-creator, 23-time Emmy nominee Alec Berg (Curb Your Enthusiasm, Silicon Valley), once again co-executive producing.

Barry has won nine Emmys and 50 awards for its first three seasons. Variety hailed season three of Barry as “a masterpiece…funnier and sharper than ever,” with “a remarkable performance by Hader’.” The Daily Beast called it, “the best show on TV,” and L.A. Times, “a masterclass… one of TV’s best suspense-filled thrillers.”