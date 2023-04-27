Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The new game in the iconic franchise was originally scheduled for the middle of March, but delayed to “provide the team the time they need”.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the highly-anticipated title from Respawn Entertainment, EA, and Lucasfilm Games, is out today (28 April).

When the official reveal trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, was unveiled at the Game Awards in December, fans were promised a release date of 17 March 2023, but EA decided to delay the release.

It said in a statement at the time: “In order for the team to hit the Respawn quality bar, provide the team the time they need, and achieve the level of polish our fans deserve, we have added six crucial weeks to our release schedule – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will now launch globally on April 28.”

The trailer offers a first look at gameplay, showcasing Cal Kestis (Cameron Monaghan) as a stronger and more experienced Jedi Knight while setting up the threats that await him. The veteran team at Respawn Entertainment said it was developing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for the latest generation of gaming hardware to deliver action-packed Jedi combat with the deepest exploration and cinematic gameplay in the series.

“Star Wars Jedi: Survivor evolves the gameplay, story, and exploration from Fallen Order in every way,” said Respawn game director, Stig Asmussen. “Responsive and powerful combat makes players feel like a true Jedi Knight, with new lightsaber skills and Force abilities that add additional layers of strategy to each enemy encounter, and worlds that are filled with environmental challenges that must be overcome to unveil the mysteries within.”

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, is available for purchase on steam, pre purchase standard edition is R 1,099 and pre purchase deluxe edition is R1,299.