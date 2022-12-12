Grow your Jedi powers

A highlight of last week’s Game Awards was the unveiling of the new Star Wars Jedi: Survivor game, due out in March.

The galaxy is more dangerous than ever as the next chapter in Cal Kestis’ journey begins. That is the premise of the latest game in the Star Wars franchise, Jedi: Survivor. The unveiling of the game was a highlight of last week’s Game Awards, where Respawn Entertainment, Electronic Arts, and Lucasfilm Games revealed that it will launch on PlayStation , Xbox Series X|S and PC in March 2023.

During the annual awards show, a first look at gameplay was premiered in a new trailer showcasing Cal Kestis (Cameron Monaghan) as a stronger and more experienced Jedi Knight while setting up the threats that await him. The veteran team at Respawn Entertainment is developing Jedi: Survivor for the latest generation of gaming hardware to deliver action-packed Jedi combat with the deepest exploration and cinematic gameplay in the series.

“Star Wars Jedi: Survivor evolves the gameplay, story, and exploration from Fallen Order in every way,” said Stig Asmussen, game director of Respawn. “Responsive and powerful combat makes players feel like a true Jedi Knight, with new lightsaber skills and Force abilities that add additional layers of strategy to each enemy encounter, and worlds that are filled with environmental challenges that must be overcome to unveil the mysteries within.”

Jedi: Survivor picks up five years after the events of Jedi: Fallen Order, as Cal continues to grow as a Jedi and evade the Empire’s constant pursuit. With trusty companion BD-1 by his side, he joins forces with new and old allies to aid him on his quest, including the mercenary Bode Akuna (Noshir Dalal) and former crew member Cere Junda (Debra Wilson). With new traversal options such as an ascension cable to reach new heights and the ability to tame and ride creatures, Cal has many ways to navigate the perils he will face as he explores both familiar and new worlds across the galaxy.

The game introduces numerous combat stances to enhance gameplay, including dual lightsabers for lightning fast gameplay and a new Crossguard stance, that brings a measured, but hard-hitting combat option to help Cal defeat threats standing in his way – from Stormtroopers and Imperial Sentry Droids to powerful beings shrouded in mystery.

Jedi: Survivor will launch in retail and digital storefronts on X for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC via the EA app, Steam and Epic Games Store for $69.99.

For more information, visit: https://www.ea.com/games/starwars/jedi/jedi-survivor