Uncle Waffles makes history at Coachella

For the first time, Amapiano featured on the main stage of the iconic event.

Are you ready to party, party? Uncle Waffles just kicked off her USA Tour in the most epic way possible – by introducing the Amapiano genre to Coachella!

The South African sensation became the first Amapiano DJ to grace one of the main stages at the iconic international music festival. Her show on Friday evening was on fire and saw official videos of her set trending on Twitter in South Africa early Saturday morning.

Despite a few technical glitches, Uncle Waffles delivered a show that was high energy, dance-worthy, and full of all the choreography we’ve come to know. The Coachella crowd went wild, welcoming her with open arms at the Sonora stage, just before Bad Bunny took the main stage to close out the night.

On Saturday, Uncle Waffles surprised everyone by performing on the Do-Labs stage. To cap off an epic weekend, Uncle Waffles closed out the Coachella afterparty at Zenyara with another killer set. And now she will be returning to Coachella for the fourth time next weekend.

So, get your dancing shoes on and stream Uncle Waffles’ latest project, Asylum, on all leading streaming platforms. ‘