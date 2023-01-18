Sample the new journeys of Star Wars’ Mandalorian

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Disney+ has unveiled the trailer for “Star Wars: The Mandalorian” set to premiere on 1 March.

The trailer for the upcoming Season 3 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian made a spectacular debut on Monday: it appeared during halftime at the NFL Super Wild Card matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The third season of the original, live-action series from Lucasfilm will stream exclusively on Disney+ from 1 March.

The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. The Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian crosses paths with old allies and makes enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.

The series stars Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow and Giancarlo Esposito.

The directors of the 8-episode Season 3 include Rick Famuyiwa, Rachel Morrison, Lee Isaac Chung, Carl Weathers, Peter Ramsey and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Jon Favreau is the showrunner/head writer and serves as an executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck are co-executive producers.