A new demo of the award-winning role-playing game “Goblin Stone” is out on Steam, but not for long.

Stream of the Day

Don’t let another goblin die at the hands of experience-point-thirsty adventurers!

Join the fight to save the goblins, as Curve Games and Orc Chop Games launch a new demo for their award-winning roguelike turn-based RPG, Goblin Stone. The demo is available on Steam through to the 3 August.

Goblin Stone features tactical combat, base-building, legacy systems, and a strong roguelike loop, all presented in a gorgeous story-book aesthetic with AAA-quality narration.

Goblins and orcs have been hunted to near extinction and driven underground. Players must gather a ragtag group of goblins and journey through an epic procedurally generated world, seeking to change an entire species’ fate.

Goblin Stone’s fully narrated storyline is accompanied by original music from award-winning composer Peter McConnell, famed for his work on Hearthstone, Grim Fandango, Psychonauts and Broken Age. The game is set to release on Steam in 2023.

To learn more, visit the official Steam product page.