LaLiga Fantasy gets AI makeover 

Scoring will use data drawn from Opta and processed by an algorithm that captures player performance.

LaLiga Fantasy, the football manager simulation App launched by LaLiga in 2015, is getting an AI makeover for the data era.

Instead of subjective ratings by sports journalists, player points will be based on Opta scores, but also processed by an artifical intelligence (AI) algorithm.

With more than 8-million all-time downloads and more than 900,000 new users signing up in the 2022-2023 season, the Fantasy app is being updated with the look and feel of LaLiga’s new branding. New features will also be implemented throughout the campaign.

The main change will be the scoring system

Until now, points were calculated taking into account stats alongside a subjective evaluation by a sports journalist. From now on, points will no longer be subjective but will be based purely on advanced statistics. As a result, LaLiga Fantasy will move to a much more objective scoring system, allowing for fairer competition.

Relevo is LaLiga’s new strategic Media Partner and will keep users informed within the app of all the latest news from the Fantasy world. The new scoring system, an extra to the traditional scoring that will maintain the essence of the game, will be based on more advanced statistics called Relevo Points. These use data drawn from Opta and processed using an AI algorithm to give each player between zero and four extra points per match day, depending on their overall performance. This will more accurately reflect all aspects of a match that can be influenced by a player, regardless of their position.

LaLiga Fantasy fans can experience the excitement of LaLiga EA Sports by playing with their friends in Private Leagues and competing against other users in Public Leagues, as with the English Premier League Fantasy League.

Users can also participate in Match events each matchday to win exclusive prizes. Weekly events linked to each matchday will offer prizes such as free subscriptions to watch fans’ favourite football matches, jerseys, scarves, and copies of the EA Sports FC 24 videogame.

Fantasy Premium

This season, users will once again be able to enjoy a more complete Fantasy experience through Fantasy Premium, which offers up to six customisable features that will allow them to score more points during each matchday: Coach, bench, captain, new game plans, loans and Ideal XI rewards. They comprise:

Coach: signing a coach in the transfer market to add more points each matchday. This is a position that scores more points and should be taken into account when building your team.

Bench: four players who are not in your starting XI but can help with scoring if the players in the starting XI don’t make it onto the pitch.

Captain: a player of the manager’s choice from the starting XI who will score double points on that matchday.

New game plans: choose your favourite formation and decide whether to field a more attacking or defensive starting XI. Managers have access to a total of five extra formations.

Loans: if you don’t have enough money to make a signing, you can always bring in a player on loan for a lower price. At the end of the matchday, the loaned player will return to the original manager.

Ideal XI: if one of your chosen players is part of the Ideal XI of the matchday, you will earn extra money to manage new signings and make moves in your team.