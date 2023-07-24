Prepare for a scare

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

"Haunting in Venice", an unsettling supernatural-thriller directed by Oscar winner Kenneth Branag, will open on 15 September.

The chilling trailer and poster for “A Haunting in Venice,” an unsettling supernatural thriller directed by Oscar winner Kenneth Branagh, is available now.

The 20th Century Studios film is based on the novel “Hallowe’en Party ” by Agatha Christie, It stars Branagh as famed detective Hercule Poirot and features a brilliant acting ensemble portraying a cast of unforgettable characters. They include Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly, Riccardo Scamarcio, and Michelle Yeoh.

The film will open exclusively in cinemas on 15 September 2023.

“A Haunting in Venice” is set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows’ Eve and is a terrifying mystery featuring the return of the celebrated sleuth, Hercule Poirot. Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world’s most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.

Reuniting many of the filmmakers behind 2017’s “Murder on the Orient Express” and 2022’s “Death on the Nile,” the film is directed by Kenneth Branagh with a screenplay by Oscar nominee Michael Green based upon Agatha Christie’s novel “Hallowe’en Party.” The producers are Kenneth Branagh, Judy Hofflund, Ridley Scott, and Simon Kinberg, with Louise Killin, James Prichard, and Mark Gordon serving as executive producers.

About 20th Century Studios: 20th Century Studios is an Academy Award-winning producer of feature films for both theatrical and streaming release. It is home to such iconic franchises as “Avatar,” “Alien,” “Planet of the Apes,” “Predator,” “Die Hard,” and “Kingsman” and creator of hit films including “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “The Greatest Showman,” “The Martian,” and “Ford v Ferrari” and “Free Guy.” It also launched the successful “Deadpool” and “X-Men” film series, Oscar-winner “West Side Story” and 2022’s “Prey.” Recent releases include the horror-thriller “The Boogeyman” and the Oscar-winning box-office smash “Avatar: The Way of Water.” Previously known as 20th Century Fox prior to becoming a part of The Walt Disney Company, 20th Century Studios is recognized for its incredible 80-year legacy.

It is the studio that brought the world the first six “Star Wars” films, in addition to standouts from across the decades, including “Miracle on 34th Street,” “All About Eve,” “The King and I,” “The Sound of Music,” “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” “The Princess Bride,” “The Abyss,” “Edward Scissorhands,” “Home Alone,” “My Cousin Vinny,” “Speed,” “Cast Away,” “Moulin Rouge!,” “Minority Report,” “Gone Girl” and “The Revenant.”