Noughts + Crosses S1 — available on Showmax

Noughts + Crosses is a BBC adaptation of Malorie Blackman’s novel with the same name from 2001, into a series. The series was named as one of The 10 best British TV shows of 2020 by Mashable, who said, “Crucially important. A kind of drama/thriller/romance hybrid, mixing Game of Thrones-style political backstabbing with a very human story of discrimination and systemic oppression. The end result? A stunningly-crafted epic that’s every bit as tense as it is impactful.”

South African Masali Baduza (Trackers) and BAFTA winner Jack Rowan (Born To Kill, Peaky Blinders) play Sephy and Callum, two star-crossed lovers mimicking the trope of Romeo and Juliet, in the series. Noughts + Crosses takes place in an alternate universe where Africa colonised Europe, rather than the other way round.

Noughts + Crosses begins with Sephy and Callum being childhood friends whose relationship blossoms into romance. However, they live in a dystopian society divided by colour and strict race laws. Sephy, a Cross, is a member of the black ruling class, whereas Callum, a Nought, a white member of the underclass. The series was shot largely in Cape Town with Film Afrika.

Koby Adom — who is from Ghana and grew up in London — is one of the two directors, while South African costume designer Dihantus Engelbrecht earned a Costume Design – Drama nomination from the 2020 Royal Television Society Awards in the UK for his work on the show.

Season 1 of the series is available on Showmax.