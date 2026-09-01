Festival of Motoring: Chery spreads

Photo courtesy QuickPic.

At Kyalami last week, Chery revealed a very different side of its future with a compact EV, shape-shifting 7-seater and a diesel-hybrid bakkie, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Chery has not been shy about putting SUVs at the centre of its South African strategy, but there is clearly more cooking in the Chery kitchen. At the Festival of Motoring at Kyalami, the brand announced and previewed three vehicles that could take it into very different parts of the market.

The compact electric Chery Q, the seven-seat Tiggo V and the rather intriguing KP31 diesel-hybrid bakkie were on display. That is quite a spread, and it shows that Chery is looking well beyond its familiar SUV territory as it considers what South African motorists might want next.

Photo courtesy QuickPic.

The Chery Q is the most obvious departure from the brand’s traditional offering. Measuring 4,200 mm in length, it is a compact electric vehicle designed with urban life in mind. That means relatively small dimensions, easy manoeuvrability and, hopefully, less stress when attempting to squeeze into those parking spaces that seem to get smaller every year.

The Q rides on Chery’s dedicated T1X 3.0 electric platform and has a 2,700 mm wheelbase. Despite its compact exterior dimensions, Chery has managed to create a cabin that makes good use of the available space.

Inside, the Q gets a 15.6-inch 2.5K central display powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 processor. Level 2 driver-assistance technology is also part of the package, including automated parking and a 540-degree camera system.

Photo courtesy QuickPic.

Then there is the Tiggo V, which takes the family SUV concept and gives it a rather unusual twist.

The seven-seater has a 2,800 mm wheelbase, sliding second-row seats, 42 storage compartments and ventilation for all three rows. So far, so conventional. Things become more interesting at the back.

The Tiggo V features what Chery describes as a transformable rear body SUV structure. In simple terms, the enclosed third-row seating area can be reconfigured to create an open, pickup-style load area.

That could be useful for people who enjoy the outdoors but do not necessarily want to own a conventional bakkie. Camping equipment, bicycles, sporting gear and other bulky items can be accommodated without turning the family SUV into a permanent storage cupboard.

Photo courtesy QuickPic.

Power comes from Chery’s Super Hybrid (CSH) system. Preliminary figures suggest fuel consumption of as little as 6 litres per 100km, while the combined NEDC range is quoted at up to 1,030 km.

With 220 mm of ground clearance, the Tiggo V should also be reasonably comfortable when the road turns into something resembling a suggestion rather than an actual road, like many roads in South Africa.

The biggest news, in more ways than one, is the KP31. This is Chery’s first bakkie and its proposed entry into one of the most fiercely contested segments in South Africa.

Photo courtesy QuickPic.

The KP31 is being developed on a dedicated hybrid platform and combines a 2.5-litre turbo-diesel engine with electric power and four-wheel drive. Preliminary figures are impressive, with a combined output of 350kW and 800Nm.

It also promises an electric-only range of up to 100km on the NEDC cycle, while the braked towing capacity is rated at 3,500kg.

The load box measures 1,560mm in length, 1,560mm in width and 500mm in height. Ground clearance remains an impressive 247mm when the vehicle is fully loaded.

Photo courtesy QuickPic.

A Vehicle-to-Load function allows the bakkie to supply power to external equipment.

Seen together, the Q, Tiggo V and KP31 paint a very different picture of Chery from the one we have become accustomed to seeing in South Africa.

For now, Chery is talking about these vehicles as previews, and local specifications, pricing, model derivatives and launch timing are still to be confirmed. But their appearance at the Festival of Motoring at Kyalami is an indication that Chery is looking at a much broader South African future.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.