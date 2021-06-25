The Water Man – Coming soon to Netflix

In The Water Man, Gunner (Chavis) sets out on a quest to save his ill mother (Dawson) by searching for a mythic figure who possesses the secret to immortality, the Water Man. After enlisting the help of a mysterious local girl, Jo (Miller), they journey together into the remote Wild Horse forest – but the deeper they venture, the stranger and more dangerous the forest becomes. Their only hope for rescue is Gunner’s father (Oyelowo), who will stop at nothing to find them and in the process will discover who his son really is.

The film was directed by David Oyelowo, and written by Emma Needell. It was produced by David Oyelowo Carla Gardini, Shivani Rawat, and Monica Levinson. The executive producers include Oprah Winfrey, Darren M. Demetre, Connor Flanagan, and Emma Needell.

The Water Man will be available to stream on Netflix from 9 July. Save it to your Netflix watch list here: https://www.netflix.com/za/title/81427442