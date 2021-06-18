Pain and Glory – Streaming on Showmax

At the 2020 Oscars, Pain and Glory was nominated for Best International Feature Film and Best Actor, a first-ever nod for Antonio Banderas (Desperado, The Skin I Live In). The Spanish drama also won 69 international awards, including Best Actor for Banderas and Best Soundtrack at Cannes, and was recently named the third best LGBTQIA+ movie of all-time by Rotten Tomatoes, where it has a 96% critics rating.



Written and directed by Oscar-winning auteur Pedro Almodóvar (Talk to Her), Pain and Glory centres on an ageing director (Banderas) as he reflects on the choices he’s made in life as the past and present come crashing down around him. Inspired by Almodóvar’s own life, Pain and Glory also stars Oscar winner Penélope Cruz (Vicky Cristina Barcelona, Volver) and multiple-award winners Asier Etxeandia, Julieta Serrano and Leonardo Sbaraglia.



Time Out says Pain and Glory is “Almodóvar at the peak of his powers”; New York Magazine bills it as “at once the gentlest and most emotionally naked movie Pedro Almodóvar has ever made;” and Rolling Stone proclaims, “Antonio Banderas gives the performance of his career… Pain and Glory, suffused with memory and regret, is one of Almodovar’s greatest films.”

