The Tiger Rising – Out now in cinemas

Starting a new life in rural Florida at the Kentucky Star Motel, reserved 12-year-old Rob Horton (Christian Convery) lets his imagination run wild, a contrast to his sad reality of a bullied boy who just lost his mother. One day, however, his reality is met with something more whimsical than his own mind can ever desire: a full-grown Bengal tiger, hidden in the woods and held captive by the mean spirited motel owner, Beauchamp (Dennis Quaid).

With the help of the motel’s cleaning lady, Willie May (Queen Latifah) and the stubborn new girl in school Sistine (Madalen Mills), Rob must decide if to set the tiger free and in turn uncage his emotional grief.

The Tiger Rising is out in cinemas now.