The Matrix Resurrections – Out now in cinemas

Nearly 20 years after the last Matrix movie, The Matrix Resurrections has been released in cinemas. It has just cracked the $100 million box office mark, before its release in China.

The film is set sixty years after the events of Revolutions and follows Neo, who lives a seemingly ordinary life as a video game developer troubled with distinguishing dreams from reality. A group of rebels, with the help of a programmed version of Morpheus, free Neo from an altered Matrix and fight a new enemy that holds Trinity captive.

The movie stars returning talent Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Lambert Wilson. They are joined by newcomers Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Watch The Matrix Resurrections at Ster-Kinekor here: https://www.sterkinekor.com/details/HO00002255/matrix-resurrections-the