The Sims 4 Paranormal Stuff Pack — Out next week

Electronic Arts and Maxis have revealed The Sims 4 Paranormal Stuff Pack update which will be available for purchase. The new pack offers players new ways to play in the afterlife.

In The Sims 4 Paranormal Stuff Pack, Sims will prepare to deal with terrifying roommates in one of the new Haunted House lots. Once the player’s Sims move in, lights flicker overhead at night and, in other rooms doors slam shut, even though no one else is home. House furniture bump in the night as the roommates cause mischief and mayhem. The house gets weirder, goosebumps rise and the scared Sims will scatter in a panic-induced terror, unless players get help.

Sims can perform a séance to summon Guidry the Ghost, who advises them on how to live comfortably in a house haunted by playful spectre and spooky occurrences. They can also appease the spectres and commune with the dead, cleanse their homes to send their uninvited guests packing, or simply let them run free for scares day and night. Additionally, Sims are able to summon Bonehilda, the skeletal maid for a little extra help around the house.

Players will be able to master the new Medium skill to impress Guidry and earn their Paranormal Investigator license. Sims can put their newfound license to the test and help other Sims who are less experienced to the spirit world solve their paranormal problems and restore order in their homes.

The Sims 4 Paranormal Stuff Pack update will be available on 26 January on PC Origin, Steam, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and requires users to already own The Sims 4.

