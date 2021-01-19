Ford windscreen weather station clears the view

As 2021 gets underway, many people will be hitting the road for fitness, such as running, cycling, or going to the gym. However, when getting in the car afterwards, these exertions occasionally lead to the inside of the windscreen misting up — adding to the transit time home as users wait for the windscreen to demist, if only by a few minutes.

Ford’s Windscreen Weather Station is aiming to prevent this before it happens. It is capable of detecting moisture in the air as well as changes in the temperature of the glass, automatically activating the air-con if needed, and selecting the required airflow setting to prevent the windscreen misting over.

With indoor fitness options limited due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it is more often the case that people are unable to shower after exercising. Last year, from March to June, Sport England reported 731,000 more runners and 1.2-million more cyclists than before, while Germany saw a 42% increase in runners, as people tried to stay active during lockdown.

The Windscreen Weather Station is located near the rear-view mirror on the glass. The 5 cm x 3 cm system consists of several sensors. The latest version, already introduced in some Ford models, also helps improve fuel efficiency and lower CO 2 emissions by reducing the usage of the air-con’s compressor.

Ford recently teamed up with outdoor experience experts komoot to enable drivers to plan and trips in the great outdoors. Drivers of selected electrified Ford vehicles can utilise FordPass to defrost the windscreen and set the cabin temperature before starting their journey. For the outside, Ford’s patented QuickClear technology de-ices the windscreen in seconds.