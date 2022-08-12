The Sandman streaming on Netflix

The Sandman is an adventure fantasy drama based on a comic book written by Niel Gaiman, and published by DC Comics. The series is produced by DC Entertainment and the story follows Dream, who is the personification of dreams as well as one of the seven Endless. He was captured 106 years ago during an occult ritual and now that he has escaped he is out to restore order to his realm, The Dreaming.

Since 1991, there have been more than two efforts to adapt this comic book into a film. Warner Bros also received a pitch to produce the film version of the comic book in 2013 which was accepted but the production was not successful due to some internal conflicts. Netflix agreed to produce the film but in the form of a series which saw filming take place for almost a year between 2020 and 2021. The series premiered on 5 August 2022 and has received positive reviews which appreciate the cast and respect to the source material among other positive points.

Viewers that are interested in fantasy films can expect at least ten episodes in the anticipated series. The plot follows the life of Morpheus who is ‘The Sandman’ and is portrayed by Tom Sturridge in the Netflix production. Other cast members include Boyd Holbrook, Patton Oswalt and Vivienne Acheampong.