Twisted WolvesiInvade Lunar Plunge

In this year’s Lunar Plunge event, Trove fans can anticipate more twists in Q’bthulhu’s Twisted Wolves

Gamigo is cautioning Trovians who dare to enter the Fae Forest to be on alert: today, Trove is kicking off its Lunar Plunge in-game event. This year’s event follows the fight against Q’bthulhu as his twisted wolves invade the game world. Those brave enough to overcome the challenge can visit Lunarsly to purchase all of his available rewards.

Take the Lunar Plunge and dive into a brand-new pack! 🤩



🐺 New Mounts

🐑 New Costumes

🦊 New Allies



and much more await you! In which new costume are you going to fight against Q’bthulhu and the Big Bad Wolf? Let us know 👀



👉 https://t.co/CFeIm7QWiF#mmo #gaming pic.twitter.com/HgG66QP562 — Trove | Play Now! (@TroveGame) August 10, 2022

For Lunar Plunge 2022, Trovians can participate in a new 8-step questline that has them fighting Shadowbound Wolves, Chaosbound Wolves, and The Alpha alongside High Priest Lunavic and Tauri. While the Shadowbound and Chaosbound Wolves can be defeated by normal means of thwacking them with weapons and abilities, players will need the power of Solar Seals to defeat The Alpha. Those mighty enough to save corrupted wolves during Lunar Plunge may end up with a tamed mount version of the beast.

Lunar Plunge 2022 is now available on PC and console.

For more information, visit: https://linktr.ee/Trovegame