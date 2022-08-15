Showmax partners with actor spaces to ‘open up the industry’

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Showmax and Actor Spaces are partnering to open up the industry, with new masterclasses coming to YouTube every second Thursday from August into October. Each masterclass will be followed within a week by an Instagram Live for aspiring actors to ask the featured speaker follow-up questions.

“Our Showmax Originals have shown that whenever you go looking for talent in South Africa, you find it,” says Nomsa Philiso, executive head: of programming at MultiChoice. “But while acting is a talent, it’s also a skill that can be refined, and a business that must be learnt. So we’re excited to be partnering on these masterclasses with Actor Spaces and some of Mzansi’s favourite talents in front of the camera and behind it, to help develop the next Bonko Khozas and Bokang Phelanes.“

“The collaboration and support from Showmax on the masterclasses speaks to the pillars of Actor Spaces: showcasing talent, bridging the accessibility gap, and our core of development,” says Actor Spaces’ founder and CEO Ayanda Sithebe.

The Wife’s Bonko Khoza on character development | Stream now on YouTube

Bonko Khoza is an actor who has performed in local and international work. He was nominated at both the DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards and the 2022 SAFTAs for his breakthrough role as Mqhele in the Twitter-topping, record-breaking Showmax Original telenovela The Wife. He’ll kickstart the Showmax x Actor Spaces masterclasses by breaking down his character development process, which, in the build-up to playing Mqhele Zulu, included waking up at 3 am, wearing a prop gun, spending a lot of time at the taxi rank and smoking a lot

Once you’ve watched his masterclass, join Bonko for his Instagram Live Q&A at https://instagram.com/actorspaces from 6-7pm on 18 August.