The Quarry Invites You to a Summer Camp Worth Dying For

A frightening new teen-horror game from Supermassive Games and 2K is due to land on June 10

Described as a “must-play, must-see teen-horror entertainment experience”, The Quarry is about to land from Will Byles and the award-winning team at Supermassive Games that brought you Until Dawn.

The game features great Hollywood stars and celebrities, including David Arquette (“Scream” franchise), Ariel Winter (“Modern Family”), Justice Smith (“Jurassic World”), Brenda Song (“Dollface”), Lance Henriksen (“Aliens”), Lin Shaye (“A Nightmare on Elm Street”), and more, The Quarry is will launch on 10 June 2022, and will be available on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam. Rated M for Mature by the ESRB.

The last day of summer camp sees the sunset while the teenage counselors of Hacketts Quarry party without rules or supervision.

Things rapidly get ugly.

Hunted by blood-drenched locals and something far more sinister, the teens’ party plans unravel into an unpredictable night of horror. Friendly banter and flirtations give way to life-or-death decisions, as relationships build or break under the strain of unimaginable choices.

Pursued by blood-drenched local people and something undeniably more vile, the adolescents’ party plans disentangle into an unusual evening of awfulness. Banter and teases give way to last chance choices, as connections assemble or break under the strain of impossible decisions.

Play as every one of the nine camp counselors in an exhilarating realistic story, where each decision shapes your extraordinary story from a tangled trap of potential outcomes. Any person can be the superstar – or pass on before sunlight comes. How might your story unfold?

2K and Supermassive Games announced the official trailer for The Quarry, which exhibits the impressive visual loyalty and realistic quality accomplished in the game while introducing a first glance at the famous cast included in the game.

“The Quarry is breaking new ground across interactive storytelling and technology to create a truly visceral teen-horror experience,” says director Will Byles. “I can’t wait to see the choices you make, who you’ll save, and who you’re willing to sacrifice!”

2K president, David Ismailer says: “As an interactive narrative experience, The Quarry is a completely different type of game from anything 2K has published in the past. We have partnered because Supermassive Games are great at what they do, and we’re huge fans of the studio. The chance to work with one of the great creative minds in our industry doesn’t come often, and we are excited to be on this journey together with The Quarry.”

Key features for The Quarry include:

YOUR STORY, THEIR FATE. Will you look for what’s behind that trap door? Will you investigate the screams echoing from within the forest? Will you save your friends or run for your life? Every choice, big or small, shapes your story and determines who lives to tell the tale;

A STUNNING CINEMATIC EXPERIENCE. Cutting-edge facial capture and filmic lighting techniques, combined with incredible performances from an iconic cast of Hollywood talent, bring the horrors of Hackett’s Quarry to life in a pulse-pounding, cinematic thrill ride;

ENJOY THE FRIGHT WITH FRIENDS. 7 friends are able to play each other on an online game*Players can watch the game and vote on decisions, creating a story shaped by the whole group! Or, play together in a party horror couch co-op experience where each player selects a counselor and controls their actions;

CUSTOMIZE YOUR EXPERIENCE. Being able to adjust the game difficulty levels lets players of any skill level enjoy the horror. Whether you like to watch or play, Movie Mode lets you enjoy The Quarry as a binge-worthy cinematic thriller. You can also select how you want the story to unravel while you relax and watch.

For more information on The Quarry, visit the game’s official website, Instagram and TikTok, and follow 2K on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

2K is a wholly owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).

*Multiplayer functionality across the same PlayStation or Xbox console generation only.

About Supermassive Games

Established in 2008, Supermassive Games is a BAFTA-winning, autonomous game designer with a standing for advancement in both narrating and VR. Supermassive Games is most popular for the widely praised PS4 hit Until Dawn and The Dark Pictures Anthology. The studio has gotten various honors, including a BAFTA for Until Dawn and acknowledgment from the exchange body TIGA. The studio likewise works with GamesAid, different foundations and instructive foundations. In 2021 the studio banded together with Nordisk Games, a piece of the Egmont Group.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

With its headquarters based in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher, and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. They develop and publish products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games. Take-Two products are designed for console systems and personal computers, including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO. For more corporate and product information please visit our website at http://www.take2games.com.

All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their respective holders.

About 2K

Established in 2005, 2K creates and distributes worldwide intuitive diversion for console and handheld gaming frameworks, PCs and cell phones, with item accessibility including actual retail and computerized download. The Company is home to numerous skilled improvement studios, including Visual Concepts, Firaxis Games, Hangar 13, Cat Daddy Games, 31st Union and Cloud Chamber. 2K’s portfolio right now incorporates the eminent BioShock®, Borderlands™, Mafia and XCOM® establishments; NBA® 2K, the worldwide peculiarity and most elevated rated** yearly games title for the flow console age; the widely praised Sid Meier’s Civilization® series; the well known WWE® 2K and WWE®