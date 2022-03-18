Hogwarts Legacy gameplay video revealed

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Watch an in-depth look into the upcoming open-world, action role-playing game set in 1800s wizarding world.

Warner Bros Games has revealed a gameplay trailer for Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming open-world, action role-playing game set in the 1800s wizarding world, in development by Avalanche Software. The narrated video gives an in-depth look into the gameplay, including character customisation, and the variety of spells, adventures, missions, locations, and characters that players will encounter as a student at Hogwarts. Also showcased was a Behind the Scenes video featuring comments by the creative minds making the game.

The game is filled with immersive magic that puts players at the centre of their own adventure. Joining as a new fifth-year student with a special ability to manipulate powerful ancient magic, players will live the unwritten and embark on a dangerous journey to uncover a hidden truth of the wizarding world. Throughout their adventure, they will grow their character’s abilities by mastering powerful spells, brewing potions, and harvesting magical plants as they face off against deadly enemies. Along the way, they will meet new friends who can accompany them, interact with school professors, and confront dangers that could jeopardise the future of wizardkind.

Scheduled for release holiday 2022, Hogwarts Legacy will be published by Warner Bros. Games under the Portkey Games label. The game will be available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, and Nintendo Switch.