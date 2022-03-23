New Tricks – New seasons on Britbox

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

New Tricks, starring Amanda Redman, Dennis Waterman and Alun Armstrong, is billed as a comedy drama with well-balanced jokes and solid stories. Each investigator has a keen mind and well remembers unresolved cases. Decisions are unpredictable and episodes have a logical twist.