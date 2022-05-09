The Pentaverate – Now streaming on Netflix

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

After influencing global events for centuries, a secret society faces a dangerous threat from within. Can a Canadian reporter save them — and the world?

What if a secret society of five men has been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347? As this new Netflix series begins, one unlikely Canadian journalist finds himself embroiled in a mission to uncover the truth and just possibly save the world himself. Remember, the Pentaverate must never be exposed!

Stream The Pentaverate on Netflix: netflix.com/thepentaverate