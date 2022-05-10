A new look into Apex Legends: Saviors

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

A trailer for Apex Legends: Saviors is out now, which features Newcastle, the newest Legend.

EA and Respawn released the “Stories from the Outlands” trailer for Apex Legends: Saviors, giving fans a closer look at the newest Legend, Newcastle. In true heroic fashion, Newcastle has defended his small town for years and now will need to prove himself in the Apex Games in order to continue to keep his community safe. Newcastle is left with one shot—if he wins, he can finally pay off Harris Valley’s debts, but if he fails, his town will burn.

Apex Legends: Saviors is out now for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Origin and Steam.