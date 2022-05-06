Diablo Immortal unleashes hell on mobile

Over 30 million players have pre-registered to defend Sanctuary in the newest entry in Blizzard Entertainment‘s iconic Diablo franchise

The Worldstone is shattered, and it now falls to the heroes of Sanctuary to fend off the terrors rising in its wake. Blizzard Entertainment has announced a 2 June launch date for its mobile-first Diablo game, Diablo Immortal, the first Blizzard game designed from the ground up for mobile, with the remaining regions in Asia-Pacific gaining access a few weeks later.

In addition to offering a AAA experience on mobile, the most ambitious game released in the Diablo franchise’s 25-year history will enter into Open Beta on Windows PC at launch. Diablo Immortal supports both cross-play and cross-progression, allowing Sanctuary’s heroes to join the fight with each other regardless of platform while being able to seamlessly transition between mobile and PC gameplay. The Open Beta on PC will contain all game features, including cross-play and cross-progression, and upon conclusion, all progress will be maintained.

“The demons of the Burning Hells are ready to be slain in the most expansive Diablo game that Blizzard has ever released,” says Mike Ybarra, president of Blizzard Entertainment. “As Blizzard’s first game designed from the ground up for mobile, it was important to us to deliver an experience worthy of the franchise, so we did a lot of testing, incorporated a lot of feedback, and created a game that we’re very excited to share with players. We’re looking forward to unleashing this epic new entry in the Diablo franchise, and we can’t wait to join everyone in Sanctuary.”

With the fate of Sanctuary in their hands, players will choose between six iconic Diablo classes – Barbarian, Crusader, Demon Hunter, Monk, Necromancer, or Wizard – and embark on a journey through eight unique zones and the great city of Westmarch. They will join up with new and familiar Diablo characters, including the franchise’s patriarch Deckard Cain, on an expansive quest to hunt down the shattered pieces of the corrupted Worldstone before the forces of the Burning Hells can gather them for their sinister plans in an epic all-new story taking place between the events of Diablo II and Diablo III.

Diablo Immortal features an MMOARPG (massively multiplayer online action-RPG) social experience that’s completely new to the series. Players will share a massive world with others as they explore Sanctuary, form Warbands with up to eight members to take on group challenges such as the intense Helliquary raid bosses, and join Clans with up to 150 friends to earn challenging Clan Achievements.

The game also features a robust faction-based PvP system. With the Cycle of Strife, players can band together to fight in an ongoing war in which the top player of the server will earn the Eternal Crown to become the leader of the Immortals. This puts them in the position of having to continuously defend their reign across a series of modes including brutal 1v30 showdowns.

Diablo Immortal will be free-to-play with optional in-game purchases, ensuring the core game experience will always be free. Developed by Blizzard Entertainment and NetEase, Diablo Immortal will be available at launch on iOS, Android, and Windows PC via Battle.net. Over 30 million players have already pre-registered across all platforms to gain access as soon as the game launches, preparing themselves for the battles to come. All players will receive the stunning Horadrim Cosmetic Set to celebrate this significant milestone when the game launches. This is just the beginning, as new content will be released regularly to players for free in the years to come, including new zones, dungeons, and character classes.

Bold adventurers can find more information, as well as pre-register for Diablo Immortal at diabloimmortal.blizzard.com.