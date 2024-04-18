Maserati ushers in its new electric era

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

It was all smoke and mirrors – and music – as The Trident brand came to the new GranCabrio Folgore in Modena, Italy.

The atmosphere was electric – literally – when Maserati staged a show called Made in Thunder in its hometown of Modena., Italy, this week.

Introducing the Folgore, the new 100% electric model from the House of the Trident, Maserati pulled out all the stops of the arts and sciences.

A sound experience from the internationally renowned Italian artist Dardust was followed by actress Matilda De Angelis, accompanied by astrophysicist Edwige Pezzulli, setting out the early history of the 110-year-old brand. The event, on 15 April, coincided with the date of birth of the legendary scientist, inventor and artist Leonardo Da Vinci.

The GranCabrio Folgore, an electric convertible, is described as “Elegant, attractive, with a sporty and adventurous character, a harmonious and gritty synthesis of all that is innovation”.

The Folgore is claimed to be the first 100% electric convertible in the luxury segment and the fastest on the market. After the GranTurismo Folgore, the brand’s first fully electrified car, and the Grecale Folgore, its first 100% electric SUV the new open-top Maserati completes the Modena-based company’s current full-electric offering.