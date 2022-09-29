The Gallery debuts on Steam

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Gallery, an interactive film hybrid and live-action game, has been released for PC, major consoles and mobile devices

The Gallery, a hybrid between interactive film and live-action game, has launched for PC via Steam (PC and Mac), as well as on PlayStation 4 & 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, iOS and Android.

Written and directed by Paul Raschid, The Gallery is a combination of hostage thriller and social drama, with a film festival cinema aesthetic. It comprises 5 hours of content with 150 branches and 18 different endings.

The game has been created to engage both gamers and interactive film fans with its blend of high production, cast and script depicting the game’s two time periods between 1981 and 2021. The periods are of considerable political, social and cultural significance in British history.

The cast includes George Blagden, Anna Popplewell, Kara Tointon, Rebecca Root and Richard Fleeshman the game is available in 11 localised languages, with subtitles in Arabic, Chinese (simplified), French, Italian, German, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese (Brazilian), Russian, Spanish (Latin America), and Turkish.