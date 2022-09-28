Deep Rock Galactic comes to Steam

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Players can expect fresh content for the first-person shooter game, Deep Rock Galatic

Steam players will have a fresh batch of content for Deep Rock Galactic from 3 November, Coffee Stain Publishing and Ghost Ship Games will be unveiling and teasing content for the next season through weekly streams and their social media channels over the coming months.

It is a cooperative first-person shooter video game developed by Danish studio Ghost Ship Games and published by Coffee Stain Publishing.

Players take on the role of one of four space dwarves assigned to various missions, which include objectives such as mining-specific minerals, stealing alien eggs, eliminating targets, or retrieving lost equipment.

These are usually the main objective, required to complete the mission. It is possible to complete a secondary objective to receive extra credits, which are used to improve the player’s weapons and abilities in the classes. Experience points increase a player’s level.

Season 3 will launch two weeks later on 17 November for players on Xbox and PlayStation consoles. The game has been updated and optimised for Xbox Series S and X consoles.

With the latest hardware, players can run the game at 120hz on supported televisions.

The game is available for free to all Game Pass subscribers. Steam, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.