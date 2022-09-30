Connect with us

Gaming

SA studio releases new game

SciLore Studios’ new game, Age of Sentinels, introduces a fictional galaxy

Published on

South African gaming studio SciLore Studios has released a game called Age of Sentinels 

The detailed game takes place in a fictional galaxy, “The Collandrin System”,  which consists of five planets.  

The story revolves around the Sentinels, a unique fighting force protecting the star system from looming darkness that is a threat to peace, harmony, and life on the planet. 

The team at SciLore Studios has created the visuals from scratch as well as dNFTs (diverse Non-Fungible Tokens), and gaming extras.

Subscribe to our free newsletter
Related Topics:,
To Top