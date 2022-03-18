The Adam Project – Streaming now on Netflix

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

After accidentally crash-landing in 2022, time-traveling fighter pilot Adam Reed teams up with his 12-year-old self on a mission to save the future.

Adam Reed, grieving the sudden death of his father a year earlier, walks into his garage one night to find a wounded pilot hiding there. This mysterious pilot turns out to be the older version of himself from the future, where time travel is in its infancy. Together, they must embark on an adventure into the past to find their father, set things right, and save the world.

Netflix’s The Adam Project has been a surprise hit, delighting audiences with its humour and heart.

Watch The Adam Project here on Netflix: netflix.com/theadamproject