Superintelligence – Streaming on Showmax

Movie of the Week

When an all-powerful Superintelligence chooses to study the most average person on earth, Carol Peters, the fate of the world hangs in the balance. As the A.I. decides whether to enslave, save or destroy humanity, it’s up to Carol to prove that people are worth saving.

Melissa McCarthy (Bridesmaids, The Heat) was nominated for a Kids’ Choice Award for Favourite Actress for Superintelligence, which also stars James Corden, two-time Emmy winner Bobby Cannavale (The Irishman), and two-time Emmy nominee Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta).

Superintelligence is streaming now on Showmax.