‘Taival’ shapeshifts into Early Access

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A new game sends players into a story of exploration and battle with a strange creature companion from a dying species.

Taival, a new co-op game, places players in a quest to restore a destroyed sacred stone tied to the last of a shape-shifting creature species.

The adventure launches into Early Access today (14 July 2026).

The story begins when players find the last Henki, a rare shapeshifting creature that helps keep the world of Taival in balance. Together, they travel across the world to recover the shattered fragments of the creature’s lost heritage.

Henki forms the centre of the adventure. As players encounter creatures across the world, the companion can absorb their essence and shift into new forms. Each form brings different uses in combat and exploration, from a hulking beast that absorbs damage to a swift mount that scales cliffsides and a predator that attacks from the shadows.

The more players explore, the more forms become available. These abilities can be combined with a player’s own skill choices, allowing each party to shape combat, traversal and exploration around different play styles.

Image courtesy Steam.

Taival takes place in a handcrafted open world with a blocky art direction. Multiple connected realms include rolling highlands, dense forests and ancient ruins, each with different inhabitants, environments and secrets.

Quests range from small village problems to larger combat encounters. Players may help a farmer discover who stole a barrel of plants, settle a house ownership dispute between two goblins, fight a beast in a barbarian camp, or handle insects large enough to become a threat.

The game supports up to four players, with each player having a character, companion and skill tree. Co-op can also combine local split-screen and online players in the same session, allowing one player on the couch and others online to join the same adventure.

Quest decisions are handled as a group. When a party reaches a key dialogue choice, everyone follows the same conversation and can suggest options with their cursor before the group moves forward.

Progression is split between the player character and Henki. Characters can unlock abilities, improve combat skills and level up fishing, while Henki can master new creature forms and gain mount abilities that open faster ways to move through the world.

Where to play Taival