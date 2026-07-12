Time freezes in ‘Ascend to Zero’

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The new pixel-art adventure sci-fi game turns seconds into a combat tool as players upgrade and fight.

Stream of the Day

A new pixel-art adventure game, Ascend to Zero, places players in fast battles shaped by the ability to freeze time.

The sci-fi title launches on PC and Xbox platforms today (13 July 2026). The game features a cyberpunk setting, dystopian themes and time-travel elements.

The key mechanic allows players to freeze crowded fights, reposition under pressure and attack enemy groups before the battle resumes.

Runs are built around repeated attempts, with each climb offering different ways to improve the player’s build. Progression is tied to skills, chips, abilities, weapons, gear and stat upgrades.

Photo courtesy Steam.

These choices affect how players move through enemy groups and how long they can survive as the difficulty increases.

Combat supports close-range sword attacks and ranged weapons, giving players different ways to approach each encounter. The time-freezing system aims to adds a tactical layer by letting players assess a fight before committing to the next move.

Where to play Ascend to Zero

Ascend to Zero is available on Xbox platforms and PC via Steam . The title is developed by Flyway Games and published by Krafton.