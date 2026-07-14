‘Denshattack’ takes trains off the rails

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A new game sends customised locomotives into gravity-defying tricks, high-score runs and battles across Japan.

Denshattack places players aboard a customisable train capable of performing skateboarding tricks such as ollies, kickflips and grinds.

The new action-adventure game, set in a colourful Japanese dystopia, launches today (15 July 2026).

Tricks can be chained together to build scores, with players challenged to land increasingly difficult combinations as they travel through a range of cities and natural environments.

The story follows a group of outcasts fighting the Miraidō corporation. Players can face rival gangs, earn the respect of an underground network of rebels and turn former opponents into allies.

The journey develops from a beginner learning the game’s movement system into an experienced Denshattacker seeking to race the fastest train in existence and become a legend.

Image courtesy Steam.

Opponents include reimagined Japanese trains and a series of unusual bosses, including mechanical worms and moving castles. Defeating them requires players to apply the movement skills learned during the journey.

The adventure moves through meadows, volcanoes and oceans, as well as cities and regions across Japan. Players can travel from the countryside of Kyushu through Osaka and Tokyo, which have been sealed beneath domes by Miraidō, before reaching the snowfields of Hokkaido and areas beyond.

Each region introduces new challenges to overcome and rules to break.

Where to play Denshattack

Denshattack, developed by Undercoders, is available on Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. The game is published by Fireshine Games and Boltray Games.